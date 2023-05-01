WEC Energy Reaffirms FY23 Earnings Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, energy company WEC Energy Group (WEC) reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2023 in the range of $4.58 to $4.62 per share, assuming normal weather for the remainder of the year.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.61 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

