WEC Energy Reaffirms FY20 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, WEC Energy Group (WEC) reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2020. This assumes normal weather for the remainder of the year.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $3.71 to $3.75 per share, with an expectation of reaching the top end of the range.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.73 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.