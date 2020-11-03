WEC Energy Raises FY20 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) said it is narrowing and raising its earnings outlook for fiscal 2020 to a range of $3.74 to $3.76 per share, with an expectation of reaching the top end of the range. The company's previous full-year outlook was in the range of $3.71 to $3.75 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.75 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.