WEC Energy Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

WEC Energy Group WEC reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 0.7%. However, the bottom line increased 30% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.10.



WEC’s Revenues

Operating revenues of $2.28 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.6 billion by around 12.1%. The top line increased 2.7% from $2.22 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Full-year 2024 revenues totaled $8.6 billion, down 3.3% from last year’s recorded figure of $8.89 billion.

Highlights of WEC’s Earnings Release

Electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers increased 0.7% in 2024. The same for large commercial and industrial customers, excluding the iron ore mine, increased 0.1% year over year.



On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity, excluding the iron ore mine, during 2024 increased 0.1%.



Total electric sales volume for the quarter was 10,566.4 thousand megawatt-hours, up 0.4% year over year.



Total operating expenses were $1.69 billion, down 10% from the year-ago level of $1.88 billion. This was due to lower cost of sales and a decrease in other operation and maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $590.9 million, up 73.1% from $341.4 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



The company incurred an interest expense of $211.9 million, up 9.5% from the prior-year level of $193.5 million.

WEC’s Financial Position

As of Dec. 31, 2024, WEC had cash and cash equivalents of $9.8 million compared with $42.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had a long-term debt of $17.2 billion compared with $15.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities during 2024 was $3.21 billion compared with $3.02 billion in the year-ago period.

WEC’s Guidance

WEC reaffirmed its 2025 earnings projection in the range of $5.17-$5.27 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $5.23 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



WEC Energy expects to invest $28 billion in the 2025-2029 period.

WEC’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



