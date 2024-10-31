WEC Energy Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

WEC Energy Group WEC reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of 82 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents by 17.1%. However, the bottom line declined 18% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.00.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Revenues

Operating revenues of $1.86 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion by around 3.5%. The top line also declined 4.8% from $1.96 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

WEC Energy Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | WEC Energy Group, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers increased 1% in the third quarter. The same for large commercial and industrial customers, excluding the iron ore mine, decreased 0.2% on a year-over-year basis.



On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity, excluding the iron ore mine, increased 0.4%.



Total electric sales volume for the quarter was 11,985.7 thousand megawatt-hours, down 5.2% year over year.



Total operating expenses were $1.48 billion, down 0.6% from the year-ago level of $1.49 billion. This was due to lower cost of sales.



Operating income totaled $383.7 million, down 18.8% from $472 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



The company incurred an interest expense of $204.2 million, up 12.1% from the prior-year level of $182.5 million.

Financial Position

As of Sept. 30, 2024, WEC had cash and cash equivalents of $322.5 million compared with $42.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had a long-term debt of $16.9 billion compared with $15.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities during the first nine months of 2024 was $2.6 billion compared with $2.5 billion in the year-ago period.

Guidance

WEC reaffirmed its 2024 earnings projection in the range of $4.80-$4.90 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.87 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



WEC Energy expects to invest $28 billion in the 2025-2029 period.

Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 6, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.33 per share.



PNW’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 8.22%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pinned at $4.88 per share, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 10.7%.



Evergy EVRG is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 7, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.95 per share, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 3.7%.



EVRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.85%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pinned at $3.84 per share, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 8.5%.



NRG Energy NRG is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 8, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.71 per share, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pinned at $6.09 per share, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 41%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 7% in the past four quarters.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.