WEC Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

WEC Energy Group WEC reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of 76 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 7%. The bottom line also increased 13.4% from the year-ago quarter’s 67 cents.

WEC’s Revenues

Operating revenues of $2.01 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion by around 8.2%. The top line also increased 13.4% from $1.77 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of WEC’s Earnings Release

Electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers increased 0.6% in the second quarter, and the same by large commercial and industrial customers, excluding the iron ore mine, rose 0.8%.



On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity, excluding the iron ore mine, increased 1.1%.



Total electric sales volume for the quarter was 10,656 thousand megawatt-hours, up 2.7% year over year.



Total operating expenses were $1.6 billion, up 13.4% from the year-ago level of $1.41 billion. This was due to the higher cost of sales and an increase in other operating and maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $404.9 million, up 11% from $364.8 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



The company incurred an interest expense of $220.8 million, up 10.1% from the prior-year level of $200.6 million.

WEC’s Financial Position

As of June 30, 2025, WEC had cash and cash equivalents of $23 million compared with $9.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of June 30, 2025, the company had a long-term debt of $17.11 billion compared with $17.18 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities during the first six months of 2025 was $2.01 billion compared with $1.9 billion in the year-ago period.

WEC’s Guidance

WEC reaffirmed its 2025 earnings projection in the range of $5.17-$5.27 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $5.23 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



WEC Energy expects to invest $28 billion in the 2025-2029 period.

WEC’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

NRG Energy NRG is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 6, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.18 per share, which suggests a year-over-year decrease of 20.3%.



NRG’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 15.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pinned at $7.81 per share, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 17.6%.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 6, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.58 per share, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 10.2%.



PNW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2.12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pinned at $4.53 per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 13.6%.



Alliant Energy LNT is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug. 7, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 8.8%.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pinned at $3.21 per share, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 5.6%.

