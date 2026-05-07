WEC Energy Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

WEC Energy Group WEC reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $2.45 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33 by 5.15%. The bottom line also increased 7.93% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.27.

WEC’s Revenues

Operating revenues of $3.43 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.21 billion by around 6.98%. The top line also increased 9.02% from $3.15 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

WEC Energy Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | WEC Energy Group, Inc. Quote

Highlights of WEC’s Earnings Release

In the first quarter of 2026, electricity consumption increased 0.7% for small commercial and industrial customers, 2.7% for large commercial and industrial customers, excluding the iron-ore mine, and 0.2% for residential customers.



On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity, excluding the iron-ore mine, increased 1.3%.



Total operating expenses were $2.45 billion, up 10.95% from the year-ago level of $2.21 billion, primarily due to higher cost of sales.



Operating income totaled $980 million, up 4.53% from $937.5 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



The company incurred an interest expense of $228.5 million, up 2.47% from the prior-year level of $223 million.

WEC’s Financial Position

As of March 31, 2026, WEC had cash and cash equivalents of $45.6 million compared with $27.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



As of March 31, 2026, the company had a long-term debt of $19.38 billion compared with $18.50 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Net cash provided by operating activities during the first three months of 2026 was $1.22 billion compared with $1.16 billion in the year-ago period.

WEC’s Guidance

WEC reaffirmed its 2026 earnings outlook of $5.51-$5.61 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.60, which lies at the higher end of the company’s projected range.

The company plans to invest a total of $7.4 billion in modern, efficient natural gas generation and LNG storage, and $12.6 billion to add 6,535 megawatts in renewable energy over the 2026-2030 period.



WEC Energy expects to invest $37.5 billion during the 2026-2030 period, which supports 7-8% long-term EPS growth. The company plans to invest $5.67 billion in 2026.

WEC’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Utilities Releases

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pinned at 11 cents, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 21.43%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $697.9 million, which suggests year-over-year growth of 0.79%.



PPL Corporation PPL is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pinned at 61 cents, which implies a year-over-year increase of 1.67%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $2.62 billion, which suggests year-over-year growth of 4.65%.



Global Water Resources, Inc. GWRS is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pinned at a loss of 2 cents, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 200%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $13.0 million, which suggests year-over-year growth of 4.33%.

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