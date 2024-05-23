WEC Energy Prices $750 Mln Senior Notes Due 2027, $750 Mln Senior Notes Due 2029

(RTTNews) - WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) announced Thursday the pricing of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% convertible senior notes due 2027 and $750 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.

In addition, the company granted the initial purchasers of the convertible notes an option to purchase up to an additional $112.50 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2027 convertible notes and up to an additional $112.50 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2029 convertible notes.

These can be purchased within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date the convertible notes are first issued.

The offering is expected to close on May 28, subject to customary closing conditions.

The convertible notes will mature on June 1, 2027 in the case of the 2027 convertible notes and June 1, 2029 in the case of the 2029 convertible notes.

WEC Energy Group intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of short-term indebtedness.

