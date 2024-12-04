WEC Energy price target raised to $109 from $108 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp raised the firm’s price target on WEC Energy (WEC) to $109 from $108 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm sees WEC likely to exceed the upper end of its stated EPS guidance range and experience upward pressure on EPS CAGRs, given ample opportunities in its service territories, constructive regulatory regimes, and attractive cost of capital.

