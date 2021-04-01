WEC Energy Group (WEC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.37, changing hands as low as $92.11 per share. WEC Energy Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WEC's low point in its 52 week range is $80.55 per share, with $106.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.95. The WEC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

