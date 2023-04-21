WEC Energy Group (WEC) Declares $0.78 Dividend

WEC Energy Group said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share ($3.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.78 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $96.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.97%, the lowest has been 2.43%, and the highest has been 3.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1764 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEC Energy Group. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEC is 0.30%, an increase of 7.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 267,416K shares. The put/call ratio of WEC is 1.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.37% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for WEC Energy Group is $104.96. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 8.37% from its latest reported closing price of $96.85.

The projected annual revenue for WEC Energy Group is $9,221MM, a decrease of 3.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWV - iShares Russell 3000 ETF holds 91K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 0.41% over the last quarter.

DEUS - Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Marks Group Wealth Management holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 383K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares, representing an increase of 29.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 54.42% over the last quarter.

PFM - Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 1.66% over the last quarter.

WEC Energy Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WEC Energy Group, based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest. WEC Energy Group is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 45,000 stockholders of record, 7,500 employees and $35 billion of assets.

