WEC Energy Group Reports Fall In Q4 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $224.2 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $239.0 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $2.20 billion from $1.93 billion last year.

WEC Energy Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $224.2 Mln. vs. $239.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.68 -Revenue (Q4): $2.20 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.

