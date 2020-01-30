WEC Energy Group Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $243.9 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $205.0 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $1.95 billion from $2.08 billion last year.

WEC Energy Group earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $243.9 Mln. vs. $205.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q4): $1.95 Bln vs. $2.08 Bln last year.

