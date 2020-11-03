WEC Energy Group Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $266.8 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $234.3 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $1.65 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

WEC Energy Group earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $266.8 Mln. vs. $234.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q3): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.74 to $3.76

