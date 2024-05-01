WEC Energy Group Q1 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $622.3 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $507.5 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $2.68 billion from $2.89 billion last year.

WEC Energy Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $622.3 Mln. vs. $507.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.97 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.68 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 to $4.90

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.