WEC Energy Group Q1 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $565.9 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $510.1 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $2.91 billion from $2.69 billion last year.

WEC Energy Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $565.9 Mln. vs. $510.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.79 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q1): $2.91 Bln vs. $2.69 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.34 to $4.38

