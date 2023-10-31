WEC Energy Group Profit Rises In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $316.0 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $302.0 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $1.96 billion from $2.00 billion last year.

WEC Energy Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $316.0 Mln. vs. $302.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q3): $1.96 Bln vs. $2.00 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.58 to $4.62

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.