WEC Energy Group Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $239.6 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $243.9 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $1.93 billion from $1.95 billion last year.

