WEC Energy Group Plans To Offer $700 Mln Of Convertible Senior Notes

June 05, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC), a utilities company, said on Thursday that it intends to offer $700 million of convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private offering.

In addition, the Group expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to additional $105 million of the convertible notes.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes and debt repayment.

The final terms of the convertible notes, including the initial conversion price, interest rate, and others of the convertible notes, will be announced at the time of pricing.

