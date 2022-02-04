WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.73

WEC Energy Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:WEC) dividend will be increasing to US$0.73 on 1st of March. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

WEC Energy Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last dividend, WEC Energy Group is earning enough to cover the payment, but the it makes up 18,358% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 1.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 70%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:WEC Historic Dividend February 4th 2022

WEC Energy Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.04 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$2.91. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

We Could See WEC Energy Group's Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. WEC Energy Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.3% per annum. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On WEC Energy Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think WEC Energy Group's payments are rock solid. While WEC Energy Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think WEC Energy Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for WEC Energy Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

