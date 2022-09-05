WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for WEC Energy Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$40b - US$3.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, WEC Energy Group has an ROCE of 5.4%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.7%, it's still a low return by itself. NYSE:WEC Return on Capital Employed September 5th 2022

In the above chart we have measured WEC Energy Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for WEC Energy Group.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at WEC Energy Group. The company has consistently earned 5.4% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 29% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On WEC Energy Group's ROCE

In conclusion, WEC Energy Group has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 79% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

WEC Energy Group does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.