WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.632 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $104.85, the dividend yield is 2.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEC was $104.85, representing a -4.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.53 and a 54.17% increase over the 52 week low of $68.01.

WEC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). WEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.8. Zacks Investment Research reports WEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.89%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WEC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WEC as a top-10 holding:

  • Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)
  • Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
  • iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)
  • Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTES with an increase of 16.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WEC at 4.62%.

