WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.678 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $88.95, the dividend yield is 3.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEC was $88.95, representing a -16.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.85 and a 10.43% increase over the 52 week low of $80.55.

WEC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). WEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.16. Zacks Investment Research reports WEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.39%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wec Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WEC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI)

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CZA with an increase of 6.01% over the last 100 days. PUI has the highest percent weighting of WEC at 3.78%.

