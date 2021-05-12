WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.678 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.28% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $96.44, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEC was $96.44, representing a -9.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.85 and a 19.73% increase over the 52 week low of $80.55.

WEC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). WEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.97. Zacks Investment Research reports WEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.33%, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WEC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WEC as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI)

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PUI with an increase of 6.49% over the last 100 days. UTES has the highest percent weighting of WEC at 4.55%.

