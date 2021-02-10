WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.678 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.28% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEC was $85.46, representing a -21.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.53 and a 25.66% increase over the 52 week low of $68.01.

WEC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). WEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.79. Zacks Investment Research reports WEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.8%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WEC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WEC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VOE with an increase of 20.14% over the last 100 days. PUI has the highest percent weighting of WEC at 3.02%.

