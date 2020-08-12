WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.632 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $90.9, the dividend yield is 2.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEC was $90.9, representing a -17.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.53 and a 33.66% increase over the 52 week low of $68.01.

WEC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). WEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.7. Zacks Investment Research reports WEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.61%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WEC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WEC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLU with an increase of 15.79% over the last 100 days. PUI has the highest percent weighting of WEC at 3.54%.

