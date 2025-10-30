WEC Energy Group, Inc. Announces Rise In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $271.3 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $240.1 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $2.104 billion from $1.863 billion last year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $271.3 Mln. vs. $240.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $2.104 Bln vs. $1.863 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.