WEC Energy Group, Inc. Announces Increase In Q2 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $245.40 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $211.30 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to $2.009 billion from $1.772 billion last year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $245.40 Mln. vs. $211.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $2.009 Bln vs. $1.772 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.17 - $5.27

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.