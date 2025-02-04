WEC ENERGY GROUP Earnings Results: $WEC Reports Quarterly Earnings

WEC ENERGY GROUP ($WEC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.43 per share, missing estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $2,284,200,000, missing estimates of $2,660,820,962 by $-376,620,962.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WEC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

WEC ENERGY GROUP Insider Trading Activity

WEC ENERGY GROUP insiders have traded $WEC stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GALE E KLAPPA has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 46,074 shares for an estimated $4,585,708 .

. SCOTT J LAUBER (President and CEO) sold 6,720 shares for an estimated $677,998

WILLIAM J GUC (Vice President & Controller) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $557,917

ANTHONY REESE (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,046 shares for an estimated $481,834 .

. MARY BETH STRAKA (Sr. VP-Corp Comm & Inv Rel) sold 3,240 shares for an estimated $301,435

ULICE JR PAYNE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,250 shares for an estimated $115,830.

WEC ENERGY GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 548 institutional investors add shares of WEC ENERGY GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 458 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WEC ENERGY GROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $115,426 of award payments to $WEC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

WEC ENERGY GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WEC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

