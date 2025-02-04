WEC ENERGY GROUP Earnings Results: $WEC Reports Quarterly Earnings

WEC ENERGY GROUP ($WEC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.43 per share, missing estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $2,284,200,000, missing estimates of $2,660,820,962 by $-376,620,962.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WEC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
WEC ENERGY GROUP Insider Trading Activity
WEC ENERGY GROUP insiders have traded $WEC stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GALE E KLAPPA has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 46,074 shares for an estimated $4,585,708.
- SCOTT J LAUBER (President and CEO) sold 6,720 shares for an estimated $677,998
- WILLIAM J GUC (Vice President & Controller) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $557,917
- ANTHONY REESE (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,046 shares for an estimated $481,834.
- MARY BETH STRAKA (Sr. VP-Corp Comm & Inv Rel) sold 3,240 shares for an estimated $301,435
- ULICE JR PAYNE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,250 shares for an estimated $115,830.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
WEC ENERGY GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 548 institutional investors add shares of WEC ENERGY GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 458 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC added 25,975,652 shares (+106685.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,498,338,209
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,691,017 shares (+17270.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $451,182,015
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 1,912,223 shares (+102.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $183,917,608
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS LTD added 1,866,193 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $179,490,442
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,560,641 shares (+6309.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $150,102,451
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 1,029,654 shares (-51.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $99,032,121
- INVESCO LTD. added 941,599 shares (+31.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $90,562,991
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
WEC ENERGY GROUP Government Contracts
We have seen $115,426 of award payments to $WEC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FY25 P4/P6 MN ENERGY QTR 2 JANUARY 1, 2025, THROUGH MARCH 31, 2025 AMOUNT EST/METERED INV QUANTITIES: $40,553
- FY25 P4 WE ENERGIES GAS TRANSPORT NOV 24: $18,000
- FY25 P4 WE ENERGIES GAS TRANSPORT DEC 24: $17,872
- FY25 P4 WE ENERGIES GAS TRANSPORT OCT 24: $13,000
- FY25 P4 WE ENERGIES GAS TRANSPORT JAN 25: $13,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
WEC ENERGY GROUP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WEC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.