WEC Energy Group Bottom Line Rises In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $289.7 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $287.5 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.1% to $1.83 billion from $2.13 billion last year.

WEC Energy Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $289.7 Mln. vs. $287.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q2): $1.83 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.58 to $4.62

