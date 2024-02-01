WEC Energy Group Bottom Line Drops In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $218.5 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $252.7 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.3% to $2.22 billion from $2.56 billion last year.

WEC Energy Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $218.5 Mln. vs. $252.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.08 -Revenue (Q4): $2.22 Bln vs. $2.56 Bln last year.

