WEC Energy Group (BIT:1WEC) Price Target Increased by 12.16% to 107.39

The average one-year price target for WEC Energy Group (BIT:1WEC) has been revised to €107.39 / share. This is an increase of 12.16% from the prior estimate of €95.75 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €89.21 to a high of €123.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.65% from the latest reported closing price of €98.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,053 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEC Energy Group. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WEC is 0.25%, an increase of 8.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 308,315K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,572K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,138K shares , representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WEC by 5.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,271K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,032K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WEC by 12.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,058K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,828K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WEC by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,595K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,359K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WEC by 12.43% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 8,063K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,769K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WEC by 9.63% over the last quarter.

