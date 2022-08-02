Markets
WEC

WEC Energy Boosts FY22 EPS Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting Q2 results, WEC Energy Group (WEC), on Tuesday, increased its earnings guidance for 2022, to a range of $4.36 - $4.40 per share.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.37 per share for the year 2022. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

The guidance assumes normal weather for the remainder of the year. The company previously raised its annual guidance to a range of $4.34 - $4.38 per share, from its original guidance of $4.29 - $4.33 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WEC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular