WEC Energy Boosts FY22 EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - While reporting Q2 results, WEC Energy Group (WEC), on Tuesday, increased its earnings guidance for 2022, to a range of $4.36 - $4.40 per share.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.37 per share for the year 2022. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

The guidance assumes normal weather for the remainder of the year. The company previously raised its annual guidance to a range of $4.34 - $4.38 per share, from its original guidance of $4.29 - $4.33 per share.

