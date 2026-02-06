WEC Energy Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, to Add More Renewable Assets

WEC Energy Group WEC reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.42 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 per share by 2.9%. The bottom line was missed by a penny, which has decreased 0.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.43 per share.



GAAP earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2025 were 97 cents compared with $1.43 in the year-ago quarter.



WEC reported 2025 adjusted earnings of $5.27 per share compared with $4.88 per share in 2024, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 8.0%.

WEC’s Revenues

Operating revenues of $2.54 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 billion by around 3.7%. The top line also increased 11% from $2.28 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



WEC reported total revenues of $9.80 billion in 2025 compared with $ 8.60 billion in 2024, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 14%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

WEC Energy Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | WEC Energy Group, Inc. Quote

Highlights of WEC’s Earnings Release

Retail deliveries of electricity, excluding the iron ore mine in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and in Wisconsin, increased 2.2% and 1.1%, respectively, year over year.



Electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers and by large commercial and industrial customers, excluding the iron ore mine, increased 1.6%, while residential electricity consumption increased 3.5% in 2025.



Total operating expenses were $2.08 billion, up 23% from the year-ago level of $1.69 billion. This was due to the higher cost of sales and an increase in other operating and maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $ 452.9 million, down 23.4% from $ 590.9 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



The company incurred an interest expense of $ 227.7 million, up 7.46% from the prior-year level of $ 211.9 million.

WEC’s Financial Position

As of Dec. 31, 2025, WEC had cash and cash equivalents of $27.6 million compared with $9.8 million as of year-end 2024.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had a long-term debt of $18.50 billion compared with $17.18 billion as of 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities during 2025 was $3.38 billion compared with $3.21 billion in the year-ago period.



Capital expenditure for the year totaled $4.40 billion compared with $2.78 billion in 2024.

WEC’s Guidance for 2026

WEC reaffirmed its 2026 earnings projection in the range of $ 5.51-$5.61 per share.



During 2026, the company projects under the weather-normal retail electric sales in Wisconsin to grow 1.6% and the large commercial and industrial segment to grow 5.8% from 2025.



The company plans to invest a total of $7.4 billion in modern, efficient natural gas generation and LNG storage and $12.6 billion to add 6,500 MW in renewable energy over the 2026-2030 period.



WEC Energy expects to invest $37.5 billion in the 2026-2030 period, which supports 7-8% long-term EPS growth.

WEC’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

