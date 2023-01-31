Markets
WEC Energy Agrees To Acquire 80% Ownership In Samson 1 Solar Energy Center

(RTTNews) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire 80 percent ownership interest in the 250-megawatt Samson I Solar Energy Center. The company will invest around $250 million for the ownership in the five-phase Samson solar portfolio that could generate around 1,300 MW when completed. Samson I, developed and built by Invenergy, is located about 140 miles northeast of Dallas, Texas. The commercial operation was begun in May 2022.

WEC expects that Samson 1 Solar project will help meet their clean energy needs for years to come.

