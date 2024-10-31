WEC Energy Affirms FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, energy company WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) affirmed its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, assuming normal weather for the remainder of the year.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to projects earnings in the range of $4.74 to $4.84 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.80 to $4.90 per share

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.86 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

