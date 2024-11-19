Webuy Global Ltd. to Vote on Key Proposals

Webuy Global Ltd. (WBUY) has released an update.

Webuy Global Ltd. has announced its annual general meeting for December 18, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key proposals including the re-appointment of directors, appointment of an independent auditor, and a potential share consolidation. The board strongly recommends shareholders vote in favor of these proposals, which could significantly impact the company’s future strategies and shareholder value.

