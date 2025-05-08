Webuy Global Ltd. Successfully Reinstated on Nasdaq Capital Market Following Compliance Achievement

Webuy Global Ltd. has been reinstated on Nasdaq, demonstrating compliance and significant growth in its travel sector.

Webuy Global Ltd. (Nasdaq: WBUY), a technology-driven e-commerce and travel platform in Southeast Asia, announced its successful relisting on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of May 8, 2025, after confirming compliance with minimum bid price requirements. This milestone follows a comprehensive recovery strategy including reverse stock splits and a successful appeal to the Nasdaq Hearing Panel. In the first quarter of 2025, Webuy saw significant growth, particularly in its travel vertical, which contributed to over US$2.6 million in travel bookings and notable revenue increases in Indonesia. CEO Vincent Xue Bin expressed excitement about the company's profitability and future focus on scaling high-margin verticals and enhancing technology. Webuy aims to leverage its relisting to further strengthen its AI-driven e-commerce and travel initiatives throughout Southeast Asia.

Potential Positives

Webuy Global Ltd. successfully reinstated on the Nasdaq Capital Market, signaling regained compliance and a pivotal milestone in its turnaround efforts.

First quarter of 2025 showed significant growth, with travel bookings increasing by 45% year-over-year, indicating strong operational momentum.

Exceptional year-over-year growth of over 2,160% in Indonesia's travel business revenue demonstrates the effectiveness of Webuy’s AI-powered platform.

CEO Vincent Xue Bin highlighted the return to profitability in Q4 2024 and outlined a clear path for future growth and value creation for shareholders.

Potential Negatives

The company's previous delisting from Nasdaq raises concerns about its long-term sustainability and operational stability.

The need for a comprehensive recovery strategy, including reverse stock splits, may indicate prior financial distress, which could deter investor confidence.

The mention of risks and uncertainties in forward-looking statements highlights potential vulnerabilities that may affect future performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Singapore, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Webuy Global Ltd. (Nasdaq: WBUY)



, a forward-thinking, technology-driven e-commerce and travel platform in Southeast Asia, today announced that the Company has been successfully reinstated on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”), effective May 8, 2025. The relisting follows confirmation from Nasdaq that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Rule 5550(a)(2).





Webuy’s return to Nasdaq is a pivotal milestone in its broader turnaround. After implementing a comprehensive recovery strategy, which included reverse stock splits and a successful appeal before the Nasdaq Hearing Panel , the company has regained full compliance. This achievement underscores Webuy’s continued operational momentum and hopes to lead to renewed investor confidence in its growth as a public company.





Furthermore, the Company experienced robust growth in the first quarter of 2025, fueled by the sustained and accelerating expansion of its travel vertical. At the March 2025 NATAS Fair in Singapore, which is one of the region’s largest and most influential consumer travel exhibitions organized by the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore, Webuy recorded over US$2.6 million in travel bookings, a 45% increase compared to the same period last year. In Indonesia, the Company’s travel business achieved approximately US$1.25 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2025, compared to just US$55,000 in the first quarter of 2024 — marking an exceptional year-over-year growth of more than 2,160%. Collectively, these results demonstrate the potency of Webuy’s AI-powered travel platform and localized engagement model, while attesting to the brand’s expanding resonance and credibility throughout Southeast Asia.





“We are thrilled to be back on Nasdaq and to demonstrate meaningful progress with our profitability and sustained business momentum,” said Vincent Xue Bin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Webuy. “Our first-ever group-level profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 was a turning point, and we are now building on that success with strong first quarter results. The path forward is clear — we are focused on scaling high-margin verticals, enhancing our technology platform, and driving long-term value for our shareholders.”





Leveraging its successful Nasdaq relisting and confirmed financial recovery, Webuy intends to accelerate its strategic initiatives across Southeast Asia. The Company will further scale AI-driven e-commerce tools and travel ecosystem through deeper community engagement, while upholding disciplined cost management and operational scalability.







About Webuy Global Ltd.







Webuy Global Ltd. is a technology-driven company transforming community e-commerce and travel across Southeast Asia. The Company enhances its group-buy model with predictive AI, personalized recommendations, and community-led engagement, while its travel vertical delivers curated itineraries and real-time support through its proprietary AI Travel Consultant. Webuy is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable products and travel services that improve the lives of millions across the region. For more information, visit



www.webuysg.com/Investor



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including operational execution, market dynamics, and regulatory requirements. Webuy Global Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



