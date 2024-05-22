Webuy Global Closes Second Share Offering Tranche

Webuy Global Ltd. (WBUY) has released an update.

Webuy Global Ltd. successfully closed the second tranche of its self-underwritten public offering, selling 1,275,862 Class A Ordinary Shares at $0.29 each to raise $370,000 before expenses. The offering contributes to the company’s growth strategy and enhances its financial flexibility. The securities were offered in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

