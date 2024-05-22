News & Insights

Stocks

Webuy Global Closes Second Share Offering Tranche

May 22, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Webuy Global Ltd. (WBUY) has released an update.

Webuy Global Ltd. successfully closed the second tranche of its self-underwritten public offering, selling 1,275,862 Class A Ordinary Shares at $0.29 each to raise $370,000 before expenses. The offering contributes to the company’s growth strategy and enhances its financial flexibility. The securities were offered in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

For further insights into WBUY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBUY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.