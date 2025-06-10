Webus International Limited Partners with Utour LLC to Enhance Premium Travel Experiences in U.S. Tourism Market

Webus announces a partnership to enhance premium U.S. tourism experiences through exclusive access to Antelope Canyon tours.

Webus International Limited announced a three-year partnership between its U.S. subsidiary, Wetour Travel Tech LLC, and Utour LLC, a major resource aggregator for Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend tours in Las Vegas. This collaboration provides Wetour exclusive access to key tourism assets, enhancing service reliability with guaranteed peak-season slots. The partnership aims to leverage Wetour's global digital platform combined with Utour's local expertise to deliver premium, multilingual travel experiences. CEO Nan Zheng highlighted the strategic importance of expanding services for domestic travelers, while Utour's President Wei Fan emphasized the potential to redefine premium desert exploration. Additionally, Webus is pursuing innovative digital asset management strategies to facilitate global expansion and payment solutions.

Execution of a definitive three-year cooperation agreement with Utour LLC, securing exclusive access to prime tourism assets at Antelope Canyon, enhancing service reliability.

The partnership leverages WETO’s global digital reach and Utour’s local expertise, offering premium multilingual experiences and expanding the company’s market presence in U.S. tourism.

Improvements in profit margins and time-to-market due to operational synergy between Wetour’s technology and Utour’s on-the-ground resources.

Potential for future growth in digital asset management, with plans to integrate blockchain technology for cross-border payments and global expansion initiatives, highlighting innovation in business strategy.

Potential investor skepticism due to the reliance on forward-looking statements that are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties.

Details regarding the strategic digital asset management framework raise concerns over navigating cryptocurrencies, which could introduce volatility or regulatory challenges.

The focus on premium services might alienate a broader market segment that could contribute to overall growth, especially in post-pandemic recovery where budget travel is still significant.

What is the new partnership announcement from Webus International Limited?

Webus announced a three-year cooperation agreement with Utour LLC to enhance premium travel experiences in the U.S.

How does the partnership benefit travelers?

The partnership provides exclusive access to Antelope Canyon, offering guaranteed peak-season slots and multilingual itineraries.

What services does Wetour Travel Tech LLC provide?

Wetour specializes in high-end travel services, including airport transfers, private guided tours, and customized travel experiences.

What technology does Webus leverage for its services?

Webus utilizes proprietary AI technology for real-time support and 24/7 multilingual itinerary management across its services.

What are Webus's future plans regarding digital assets?

Webus is exploring strategic digital asset management, including potential future XRP treasury operations for global expansion.

Hangzhou, CHINA, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webus International Limited (“Webus” or the “Company”) (



NASDAQ: WETO



), a leading provider of AI-driven mobility solutions specializing in premium, customizable chauffeur services worldwide, today announced that its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Wetour Travel Tech LLC, has executed a definitive three-year cooperation agreement with Utour LLC, one of the largest resource aggregators for Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend tours in Las Vegas. The partnership secures Utour’s exclusive Upper & Lower Antelope Canyon allotments and combines them with WETO’s global digital reach, enabling faster, deeper access to critical U.S. tourism assets and offering premium multilingual experiences to travelers worldwide.







Key Highlights







• Direct access to scarce assets – Guaranteed peak-season slots for Antelope Canyon and surrounding icons, enhancing service reliability.





• Truly global appeal – Itineraries delivered in English, Mandarin, Spanish and more.





• Platform & operations synergy – WETO’s technology and membership ecosystem paired with Utour’s on-the-ground expertise shorten time-to-market and improve margins.







Executive Quotes







“As a U.S.-based company, expanding our services for domestic travelers is also a long-term strategic priority. Partnering with Utour allows Wetour to accelerate our footprint in America’s most sought-after natural landmarks and deliver immersive luxury adventures to a truly global audience,” said



Nan Zheng, CEO of Wetour Travel Tech LLC



.







Wei Fan, President of Utour LLC



, added, “With Wetour’s worldwide distribution and our unrivaled canyon resources, we’re set to redefine premium desert exploration.”







About Webus International Limited











Webus International Limited is a recognized provider of AI-driven mobility solutions specializing in premium, customizable chauffeur services for travelers worldwide. Through our innovative "Mobility-as-a-Service" (MaaS) model, we deliver exceptional personalized transportation experiences with our extensive fleet of luxury vehicles and professional chauffeurs.





Our flagship brand “Wetour” specializes in high-end customized travel services, offering airport transfers, intercity transportation, private guided tours, and luxury-chartered services for both leisure and business travelers.





Webus is also exploring innovative treasury strategies through a strategic digital asset management framework, having signed a Delegated Digital-Asset Management Agreement, establishing potential future XRP treasury operations with an authorized mandate cap of up to US$300 million. This framework positions Webus to integrate blockchain technology for cross-border payment solutions and global expansion initiatives.





Leveraging proprietary technology, our platform integrates real-time AI support with 24/7 multilingual itinerary management, ensuring seamless mobility solutions across all international destinations we serve. For more information, please visit our website at



www.webus.vip



or



www.wetourglobal.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding the trading of its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







