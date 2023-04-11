Webull Launches 4.10% APY Cash Account To Attract Anxious Depositors

Broker-dealers and banks are quickly tapping into the flight-to-safety mode embraced by many Americans who have become increasingly concerned about where to put their cash amid frailties in the stock market and a banking crisis.

User-friendly online trading platform Webull Financial is among those that have shifted strategies due to market conditions and the failures of three banks last month. The company has moved all deposits from regional banks to larger institutions, which have stronger regulatory safety nets. An important part of that movement, however, is keeping existing customers while also capturing new ones.

Webull responded to the challenge by launching a high-yield cash management account with up to $500,000 in deposit insurance and an attractive 4.10% annual percentage yield (APY). That rate far surpasses the average 0.37% APY on traditional savings accounts as reported by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), and is more in line with the 4.00% rate seen on many banks’ certificates of deposit (CDs).

“Honestly, we’re seeing cash leave. We’re seeing customers take cash, sending it to the bank and putting it in some vanilla CD that they have to hold for a year, which is insane,” says Webull CEO Anthony Denier. “This is a strategic play for us to take market share at a time when there is fear in the market. And if we have the ability to give a better customer experience to our customers during a time when most broker-dealers are contracting and constricting their services, we want to do that.”

Webull is not the first to offer such a high-yielding cash management account—financial app competitor Robinhood started offering one late last year—but it is among the early adopters. Recently other financial companies have ramped up yields on deposits or insurance coverage, or both.

Details of Webull’s Cash Management Account

The Webull Cash Management account, announced on April 11, is meant specifically for users who have uninvested cash on the platform.

Webull is a commission-free trading platform, and the Cash Management account has no fees, subscription costs or minimum balance requirements. This means you can deposit as little or as much as you want. This Webull account also comes with up to $500,000 in protection through the Securities Investor Protection Corp. (SIPC), including coverage for up to $250,000 in cash.

Unlike CDs that offer similarly high yields, the Webull Cash Management account doesn’t require you to lock up your cash for months or years. You can access your funds at any time without penalty.

“It’s crazy for someone to have to lock up funds at some community bank in an environment like this,” says Denier. “Initially, we were disrupting the broker-dealer industry. Now we’re looking to disrupt the traditional banking industry.”

Webull’s 4.10% APY is competitive with some of the highest-yielding savings accounts, which pay up to 4.64% APY as of April 11, according to Forbes Advisor. It’s also in line with Robinhood’s 4.40% APY on certain uninvested accounts, a rate introduced in December 2022.

Webull’s new account excludes IRAs and is not available to New York residents who signed up for crypto trading.

Know Before You Go

Companies like Webull and Robinhood have grown rapidly, largely because of their user-friendly apps and attractive return rates. You no longer need to go through a traditional broker-dealer that might require thousands of dollars in cash upfront to start investing or may charge steep recurring management fees.

In fact, even certain traditional broker-dealers like Charles Schwab, Fidelity and TD Ameritrade now offer no-fee accounts.

Also, check the background information from the platforms’ regulators. For example, both Webull and Robinhood are registered broker-dealers with SIPC insurance, but they’ve also been cited by regulators for errors related to their online platforms.

In March 2023, Webull was fined $3 million by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, partly because its automated system approved unqualified customers for options trading, including individuals under age 21. Webull’s eligibility criteria clearly state that individuals need at least three years of options trading experience prior to approval.

The company confirmed that the deficiencies cited have been addressed.

Robinhood has also had to ramp up its due diligence after facing a whopping $70 million in penalties and restitution. FINRA cited the company in June 2021 for technical failures related to its app and for giving misleading information to customers during a March 2020 system outage.

Money Managers and Banks are Ramping Up “Safe” Offerings

Since the sudden failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate last month, many money managers and banks have leveraged these dramatic events to entice wary depositors and investors.

Digital bank SoFi and the investment platform Wealthfront each announced they’ve established relationships with a network of regulated banks to insure deposits up to $2 million and $3 million, respectively. This far exceeds the FDIC’s limit of $250,000 per account for regulated banks.

Registered broker-dealers have similar account coverage through SIPC, but Webull also works with large, regulated banks to provide $250,000 in FDIC coverage. Denier says the SIPC insurance covers at least 98.5% of their accounts to date.

This new high-yield account with deposit insurance coverage “will just give [customers] some peace of mind” and “the feeling that, hey, at least my money is doing something,” he says.

