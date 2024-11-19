Webuild SpA Updates on Bond Issuance and Projects

Webuild SpA (IT:WBD) has released an update.

Webuild SpA, a global leader in infrastructure construction, has made available the CEO’s determination regarding a recent bond issuance. This document can be accessed on the company’s website and through authorized storage mechanisms. Webuild, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, boasts a €65 billion backlog with significant projects advancing sustainable development goals.

