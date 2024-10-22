Webuild SpA Attracts Global Interest with New Bond Issue

Webuild SpA (IT:WBD) has released an update.

Webuild SpA successfully issued €500 million in new bonds, attracting strong interest from global investors, particularly from the UK, Germany, and France. The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and support the company’s growth, benefiting from improved ratings and favorable market conditions. This move aligns with Webuild’s strategy to extend debt maturity and enhance financial stability.

