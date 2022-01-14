Webuild posts record 10.8 bln euros in new orders in 2021

Webuild, Italy's largest construction company, said on Friday it posted a record of about 10.8 billion euros ($12.40 billion) in new orders in 2021.

The builder reported a preliminary net cash of 100-200 million euros at end 2021, "the best result since 2014" thanks to the volume of new orders, the restart of operations at its construction sites and improvements in working capital management.

Its gross debt at end 2020 dropped by 860-960 million euros to 2.6-2.7 billion euros, added the group formerly know as Salini Impregilo.

($1 = 0.8712 euros)

