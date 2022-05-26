WBD

Webuild in JV named preferred bidder for $1.6 bln contract in UK

Francesca Piscioneri Reuters
Italy's Webuild said on Thursday it was selected - in joint venture with other partners - as preferred bidder for a 1.5 billion euros ($1.60 billion) contract to upgrade the A303 route close to Stonehenge, in southern United Kingdom.

National Highways in the UK selected MORE JV - including Italy's biggest builder Webuild (42.5%), FCC Construcción, and BeMo Tunnelling - as its preferred contractor for the tunnel and main construction work for the A303 Amesbury to Berwick Down scheme past Stonehenge, the company said in a statement.

Shares in Webuild rose 4.2% at 0950 GMT on the Milan Bourse after the news.

($1 = 0.9351 euros)

