Webuild in JV named preferred bidder for $1.6 bln contract in UK

ROME, May 26 (Reuters) - Italy's Webuild WBD.MI said on Thursday it was selected - in joint venture with other partners - as preferred bidder for a 1.5 billion euros ($1.60 billion) contract to upgrade the A303 route close to Stonehenge, in southern United Kingdom.

National Highways in the UK selected MORE JV - including Italy's biggest builder Webuild (42.5%), FCC Construcción, and BeMo Tunnelling - as its preferred contractor for the tunnel and main construction work for the A303 Amesbury to Berwick Down scheme past Stonehenge, the company said in a statement.

Shares in Webuild rose 4.2% at 0950 GMT on the Milan Bourse after the news.

($1 = 0.9351 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

