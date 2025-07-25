Webuild H1 Profit Rises; Confirms 2025 Financial Guidance

(RTTNews) - Webuild Group reported that first half profit attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 107.28 million euros from 54.42 million euros, prior year. Adjusted net profit attributable to the Group was 132 million euros compared to 82 million euros. Adjusted EBIT was 375 million euros, up 65%.

First half revenue increased to 6.64 billion euros from 5.37 billion euros, last year. Adjusted revenues was 6.68 billion euros, an increase of 22%.

Webuild confirmed the financial guidance for 2025.

