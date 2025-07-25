Markets
Webuild H1 Profit Rises; Confirms 2025 Financial Guidance

July 25, 2025 — 01:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Webuild Group reported that first half profit attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 107.28 million euros from 54.42 million euros, prior year. Adjusted net profit attributable to the Group was 132 million euros compared to 82 million euros. Adjusted EBIT was 375 million euros, up 65%.

First half revenue increased to 6.64 billion euros from 5.37 billion euros, last year. Adjusted revenues was 6.68 billion euros, an increase of 22%.

Webuild confirmed the financial guidance for 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

