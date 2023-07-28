Webuild confirms 2023 targets despite net profit drop in first half

Adds details on results, comments from manager

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest construction group Webuild WBD.MI said on Friday its first-half adjusted net profit fell around 65% compared with a year earlier, but confirmed this year's guidance on the back of a double-digit growth in both revenue and core profits.

The group said that adjusted net profit came in at 23 million euros ($25 million) in the first six months of the year from 64 million euros a year earlier, impacted by higher net financial costs.

Net charges in the January-June period amounted to around 68 million euros and were linked, among other things, to the higher-interest-rate environment weighing on the cost of debt, Webuild said in a statement.

However, Webuild confirmed its 2023 targets citing a 15% rise in adjusted core profits, a solid order backlog, which stood at 60.7 billion euros in the first half, and its commercial positioning in both its domestic and low-risk markets.

The company has forecast full-year revenues of between 9.0-9.5 billion euros and core profit in a range of 720-760 million euros.

Webuild's projects pipeline includes the Perdaman urea plant in Western Australia and the Salerno-Reggio Calabria high speed railway in Southern Italy. The group also leads a consortium which will be constructing a bridge planned to connect the island of Sicily with the Italian mainland

Asked about a potential revision of the guidance on new orders, Massimo Ferrari, General Manager Corporate and Finance, told Reuters they would not revise the target for the year, though they expect to "do better."

"We prefer...to under-promise and over-deliver," he added.

Higher interests rates and the consequential slowdown of the economy were the only cause of concern for the group at the moment, he said.

Ferrari, who confirmed the group was focusing on the reorganisation of its units, added that small and medium enterprises in Italy were in their M&A pipeline.

($1 = 0.9120 euros)

