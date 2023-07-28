Webuild confirms 2023 guidance despite net profit drop in first half

July 28 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest construction group Webuild WBD.MI said on Friday its first-half adjusted net profit fell around 65% compared with a year earlier, but confirmed this year's guidance on the back of a double-digit growth in both revenue and core profits.

The group said that adjusted net profit came in at 23 million euros ($25.25 million) in the first six months of the year from 64 million euros a year earlier, impacted by higher net financial costs.

However, Webuild confirmed its 2023 targets citing a 15% rise in adjusted core profits, a solid order backlog, which stood at 60.7 billion euros in the first half, and its commercial positioning in both its domestic and low-risk markets.

The company had previously forecast full-year revenues of between 9-9.5 billion euros and core profit in a range of 720-760 million euros.

($1 = 0.9120 euros)

(Reporting by Alberto Chiumento, editing Federico Maccioni)

