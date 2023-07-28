News & Insights

WBD

Webuild confirms 2023 guidance despite net profit drop in first half

Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

July 28, 2023 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by Alberto Chiumento for Reuters ->

July 28 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest construction group Webuild WBD.MI said on Friday its first-half adjusted net profit fell around 65% compared with a year earlier, but confirmed this year's guidance on the back of a double-digit growth in both revenue and core profits.

The group said that adjusted net profit came in at 23 million euros ($25.25 million) in the first six months of the year from 64 million euros a year earlier, impacted by higher net financial costs.

However, Webuild confirmed its 2023 targets citing a 15% rise in adjusted core profits, a solid order backlog, which stood at 60.7 billion euros in the first half, and its commercial positioning in both its domestic and low-risk markets.

The company had previously forecast full-year revenues of between 9-9.5 billion euros and core profit in a range of 720-760 million euros.

($1 = 0.9120 euros)

(Reporting by Alberto Chiumento, editing Federico Maccioni)

((Alberto.Chiumento@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.