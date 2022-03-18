Webuild CEO says govt support essential for construction sector

MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest builder Webuild WBD.MI is counting on support from the government to help the sector weather the impact of the Ukraine crisis on raw material prices, its chief executive said on Friday.

After approving two sets of measures to shield companies from rising energy costs, the government is working on a new decree to help firms cope with the spike in prices of raw materials and energy.

"We are working with the government. This new ... situation goes beyond the capacity of any company to handle," CEO Pietro Salini told an analyst call when asked about the impact of the war.

Webuild can count on its large size to better weather higher production costs, but Salini warned in a newspaper interview published on Friday that many smaller peers were at risk, posing a threat for the entire sector.

Webuild does not have any contracts in Russia and Ukraine and nearly 90% of revenues targeted under its business plan to 2024 come from orders already in its portfolio.

However, it is still dealing with the ripple effects of the conflict.

"We will have some effects coming from this war in terms of additional complexity in transportation, raw material provisioning," Salini said.

Webuild's revenues grew 40% year-on-year to 6.7 billion euros ($7.4 billion) in 2021 thanks to the acquisition of troubled rival Astaldi and a post-Covid rebound in activity.

However, at 451 million euros, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were lower than expected according to Milan-based brokers Banca Akros and Equita.

Shares in Webuild shares fell 4% by 1505 GMT, underperforming a flat Milan's all-share index .FTITLMS. ($1 = 0.9062 euros)

(Reporting by Francesco Zecchini; editing by Valentina Za)

((Francesco.Zecchini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.