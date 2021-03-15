Webuild and Astaldi see partial spin-off completed by July

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Webuild WBD.MI and listed unit Astaldi AST.MI said on Monday they will complete the partial and proportional spin-off of Astaldi by July, with Astaldi shareholders receiving 203 Webuild shares for every 1,000 shares owned.

Webuild, formerly known as Salini Impregilo, took control of its troubled rival Astaldi in November, completing the first phase of a state-backed plan dubbed "Project Italy" to revive the country's ailing construction industry.

The move will see Webuild taking ownership of Astaldi's continuity business while Astaldi will hold on to the assets and liabilities linked to the so-called liquidation perimenter, the statements said.

The boards of the two groups will approve the project on March 19, which will then be voted by shareholders in April, they added.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.